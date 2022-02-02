Local bodybuilder overcomes the odds after life-changing accident

LAFAYETTE — "I was never really good at things and this is something that resonates with me that I feel good at, that I can push at."

It's like clockwork for Kevin Miller.

Wake up before sunset.

Workout at 6 a.m.

Settle down.

Go in for work at Club 4 Fitness at 10 a.m.

He's made a career of bodybuilding and training but it's a career that was almost cut short.

"When I was 22 is when I was in a car accident and with complications relating to injuries from the accident which ultimately led to my leg amputation", says Miller.

Over the years, there were more setbacks.

His leg required further amputation and in 2007, he suffered severe injuries after a seizure doctors say was brought on by anxiety and depression.

"For 6 months, I had two casts on my arms, one leg, had more physical therapy and had to use my legs all over again. Again, unrelated to the amputation.

His strength, through so much adversity, has caught the attention of others.

"Kevin is one of those people that he always comes in with a smile on his face", says co-worker and friend, Micah Bertrand. "He comes in, pumps up the gym, people would stop and take their headphones out to see what's happening."

Kevin hopes he can inspire others struggling with physical and mental health issues.

"You just keep doing. If you're in pain, get up. I understand. While I'm in depression, I don't want to do today. I get that, but you just do anyway."

