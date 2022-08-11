LMA awards 1st place to "City of Youngsville's Municipal Complex"

Youngsville, La- The City of Youngsville won 1st place in the Louisiana Municipal Association's Community Achievement Awards that took place on July 30, 2022 in Lafayette.

The 1st place win was in the Community Development Category for the “City of Youngsville Municipal Complex”. The Community Development Category recognizes outstanding achievements in public transportation, citizen participation, public buildings, main street improvements, development plans, parks and recreation, beautification, promotion of community projects, strategic planning, or cultural enrichment.

The Municipal Complex is being constructed in the heart of the entrance to the city and will serve as a gateway into the historic district also known as “Downtown Youngsville” and “Royville”. Totaling14,000 sq. ft., the Municipal Complex will house City Hall Administrative Offices, Council Chambers and Police Department Administrative Department.

The entries were judged by members of the Louisiana Industrial Development Executives Association, Capital Region Planning Commission and the Louisiana Office State Fire Marshall.

“No one is left behind as Youngsville experiences unprecedented growth. The Youngsville Municipal Complex also proves it is not about the quantity of growth, but the quality in how we grow.”



Mayor Ken Ritter

The City of Youngsville is proud to announce this award.

