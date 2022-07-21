Liz Touchet, wife of Wayne Touchet, sworn in to finish late husband's term

ABBEVILLE — There's a new member of the Vermilion Parish Police Jury.

Liz Touchet was sworn in to serve out the remainder of her late-husband's term. Her husband, Wayne Touchet, died last month after an illness. He served on the jury for 18 years.

"He always was looking for ways to make Vermilion Parish a better place", says Liz Touchet.

During their final months together, Liz and Wayne Touchet had difficult conversations.

"So we spoke about a lot of things and one of the things he kept saying was, "I want my legacy to be taken care of."

Part of that legacy, his many years on the jury. Liz says it was her husband's wish to serve in his place.

"And I'd say those guys are not going to put me in Vermilion Parish. It's a" men's club", and he said no, I want you to do it", says Liz. "He said, I want you to take my place."

"It's bittersweet because I will be sitting in his chair. Emotionally, Liz continues, "It's just bittersweet. I really wish she was there, instead of me."

Touchet now serves as the first female juror of the Vermilion Parish Police Jury.

