Livingston Parish closing government offices following increase in COVID cases

Livingston Parish is closing for the remainder of the month as COVID-19 cases increase there.

Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks announced he will be closing his offices at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday July 22.. Offices will remain closed until Monday, August 2, 2021.

President Ricks says he feels that this action is necessary in response to the growing number of employees and/or employees’ family members that are testing positive for the Delta Variant.

Parish offices are facing serious staffing issues, he says.

“I am concerned for the welfare of the public as well as our employees,” President Ricks said. “This decision wasn’t made lightly. Our offices are here to serve the public, so I have to weigh the need for providing those services with the need for public safety.”

In a release, they say that office phones and email will monitored in order to address any emergencies that might arise.

Inspections still needing to be scheduled may utilize the online permit system at mygovernmentonline.org.

