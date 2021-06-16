Little shower activity means warmer afternoons

The tropics won't become a factor in the forecast until later this week and for that forecast you can head here.

In the meantime the forecast is staying quiet with a slightly drier forecast expected compared to Tuesday, although isolated coastal showers will be possible.

That lack of shower activity means there's not much to stand up to the heat on Wednesday so the highs will sit in the mid 90s and the heat index pushing into the triple digits.

Sunshine will persist for the next couple of days with little shower activity happening Wednesday and Thursday, tropical showers will start to arrive on Friday afternoon.

