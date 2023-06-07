Little change in overall weather pattern

The forecast chugs along again Wednesday with the traditional summer pattern firmly entrenched.

Highs will again sit around 90 in the late afternoon, a result of mostly sunny skies to start the day.

Showers will start to pop up at random after lunch a few thunderstorms won't be out of the question.

As the sun goes down any left over rain will come to an end and we'll see temperatures start to drop into the low 70s.

There's not much variation from this pattern again on Thursday or Friday, so don't anticipate a whole lot of change.

High pressure may be taking root over the weekend which could mean very hot temperatures for next week.

