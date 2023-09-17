Watch Now
News

Actions

LIGHTNING STRIKES AS CHRISS, LOUISIANA BEAT UAB, 41-21

UL BEATS UAB.jpg
KATC
UL BEATS UAB.jpg
Posted at 11:37 PM, Sep 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-17 00:37:49-04

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Zeon Chriss, replacing injured starter Ben Wooldridge in the first quarter, recorded career highs in both rushing and passing and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns used a 24-point second quarter after a nearly 90-minute lightning delay to earn a 41-21 victory over UAB on Saturday at Protective Stadium.

Louisiana (2-1), which will return home to entertain Mid-American Conference member Buffalo next Saturday at Cajun Field, harassed UAB quarterback Jacob Zeno all night as the Ragin’ Cajuns defense picked off a pair of passes and recorded seven sacks.

The 20-point margin of victory for the Ragin’ Cajuns was their largest in a non-conference road game since a season-opening, 42-14 win at Liberty in 2021. Louisiana claimed its third straight win over American Athletic Conference newcomer UAB (1-2) in the eight-game series and was the Cajuns’ second road victory over the Blazers, who entered with a 30-4 home record since 2017.

Chriss, who overcame an 0-for-4 through the air, finished 14-for-20 overall for 174 yards with a touchdown while rushing for 103 yards on six carries – including a back-breaking 80-yard TD run one play after Tyler Guidry’s interception in the end zone which helped Louisiana maintain a 7-0 lead.

The redshirt freshman came in after Wooldridge went down with a lower leg injury on the Cajuns’ opening drive of the game.

After a scoreless first quarter, the game was halted for 1 hour, 51 minutes after heavy thunderstorms rolled through the Birmingham area.

Once the game resumed, it was all Louisiana.

Jacob Kibodi rushed for a career-high 108 yards – his second 100-yard game of his career and the first since rushing for a then 101 yards against Louisiana in 2017 when he played at Texas A&M. The senior opened the scoring for Louisiana when he scored untouched on a 30-yard run up the middle for a 7-0 lead.

UAB had a chance to tie the game on the following possession, driving into the Louisiana red zone before Guidry hauled in his first career interception.

Chriss added a 6-yard scoring run for Louisiana in the second quarter and Kenneth Almendares closed out the half with a 46-yard field goal for a 24-0 lead at the break.

Terrance Carter caught an 11-yard scoring pass from Chriss in the third quarter before freshman Elijah Davis scored his first career touchdown on a 2-yard run.

Cameron Whitfield recorded 2.5 sacks for Louisiana with Kendre Gant picking up a pair. Tyree Skipper picked off a pass for the Ragin’ Cajuns with Guidry, Tyrone Lewis, Jasper Williams and Jordan Lawson each gaining a sack.

Fans are encouraged to stay engaged with the Ragin' Cajuns by downloading the #GeauxCajuns app. Click here [apps.apple.com] for iOS/Apple platforms and here [play.google.com] for Android platforms.

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@RaginCajuns) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Athletics.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.