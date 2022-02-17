"Light the Highway for Ramsie" introduced before police jury

ABBEVILLE — The turnout for Wednesday night's meeting was so big, the police jury held their meeting in a larger space in the Vermilion Parish Courthouse.

Among those pushing to "Light the Highway" was Ramsie's aunt, Sheri Dubois.

"Our main goal in doing this is get lighting installed down Highway 167. Obviously in Ramsie's accident, there were other factors that came into play but we do feel that the highway is too dark."

Friends were also in attendance, as this isn't the first time they've lost classmates along the highway.

"Obviously after having three deaths in a community, especially in the same community, we're going to stand up and say enough is enough", says Ramsie's friend Caleb Reese. "We need something done on that highway."

"It's really hard trying to put myself in Ramsie's position. What could she see? What could she not see? And it was to that point I realized that I have to push for this", says Dubois.

DOTD has representatives at Wednesday's meeting and pledged to assess the safety on 167.

"We do the studies and do the analysis and we examine those reports so if there's a possibility that there could be some improvements to come to the area", says DOTD's Deidra Druihlet."That's why its important to have those reports and look at all the information."

Ramsie's family is thankful to be heard and hopes this will prevent another family from the same tragedy they've gone through.

"It would give us peace of mind in knowing that another family will not have to or may not suffer the same fate that we're having at this time."

