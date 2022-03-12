Light freeze Sunday morning to be followed by cool, sunny afternoon

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect through 9 am Sunday.

Expect temperatures to drop at or below freezing.

Sunday morning Low temperatures

You will want to make sure to protect the plants and be sure the pets have a warm place to stay.

The good news is that we'll see plenty of sunshine once again Sunday.

Highs will be a little warmer in the low-mid 60s by the afternoon, but still cool for the time of year.

The big difference compared to Saturday is that winds will be much lighter, so that will make those 60s feel that much nicer.

Sunday Winds

More clouds heading into Monday and showers won't be far behind.

Highest rain chances coming Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Bradley Graf model

There is a low-end risk for an isolated severe storm capable of producing hail or damaging winds with this system, so we'll be sure to keep an eye on that.

Mid-week looks nice with mild, spring-like temperatures.

Another disturbance will give us another chance of rain next Friday, and as of now, that appears to be setting up a fairly nice following weekend.

Stay with the KATC storm team for the latest.

