Watch
News

Actions

Life in Louisiana's boot challenging, adventuresome post-Ida

items.[0].image.alt
Steve Helber/AP
Residents line up for fuel as they try to recover from the effects of Hurricane Ida Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Belle Chasse, La. Ida ravaged the region’s power grid, leaving all of New Orleans and hundreds of thousands of other Louisiana residents in the dark with no clear timeline on when electricity would be restored. Entergy has said it will take weeks to fully restore power. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)
Tropical Weather
Posted at 2:20 PM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 15:24:14-04

BELLE CHASSE, La. (AP) - Since Hurricane Ida, life in Louisiana’s Plaquemines Parish is a mix of frustration and a little adventure. Cowboys are wrangling loose cattle on a highway and residents are navigating gator-infested floodwaters to get home.

But thousands more are waiting in long lines for gas and food.

On the plus side, no one died during the Category 4 storm in this narrow spit of soggy land southeast of New Orleans.

On the down side, thousands of homes are damaged and many lack power and water.

No one is sure when things will get back to normal.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.