Liberation Pavilion unveiled at National WWII Museum

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Just days ahead of Veterans Day, the National World War II Museum opened its new Liberation Pavilion.

Museum operators say the $400 million exhibit comes just in time for the last surviving members of the WWII generation, who are mostly in their 90s or older, to experience something built completely in their honor.

"World War II is incredibly relevant and likely in areas that we may not fully understand," says Dr. Michael Bell, Ph.D., Executive Director for the Jenny Craig Institute for the Study of War and Democracy. "But that the veterans, they say the veterans came home and didn't talk about the war, they also didn't talk about what they produced and what they built and I think this pavilion honors that, honors that legacy, but will capture it so we may have it for future generations so they'll understand the price of freedom and be inspired by what those Americans have done."

The National WWII Museum will be open all Veterans Day Weekend. On Saturday, veterans of all conflicts and museum members get in for free with a Commemoration Ceremony taking place from 11:00 a.m. to noon.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel