LHSAA ruling ends North Vermilion playoff run

LAFAYETTE, La. — The playoff run for North Vermilion High School’s boys basketball team has come to an abrupt end following a ruling by the LHSAA.

The No. 21ranked North Vermilion team was removed from the LHSAA boys basketball playoffs after a decision announced earlier this week. In a statement released by the school, North Vermilion officials said the LHSAA made its ruling based on an eligibility issue, making the team ineligible to continue in the postseason.

Principal Casey Meador said the situation stemmed from a clerical error related to academic eligibility. Meador said the error was discovered and self-reported to the LHSAA and that the administration followed all rules, laws and sanctions required by the association once the issue was identified.

With North Vermilion removed from the playoff bracket, Abbeville High School advances to the second round of the postseason. The Wildcats will face the winner of Franklin Parish and Iota.

The ruling comes amid broader developments across high school athletics in Louisiana. On Thursday, LHSAA principals voted to deny non-faculty head coaches in basketball, requiring both basketball and football head coaches to be faculty members. Those two sports are now the only ones with that requirement, while other sports may continue to employ non-faculty or non-school-employee head coaches.

