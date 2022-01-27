Le Vieux Presbytere Museum set to reopen after renovations

CHURCH POINT — Living in Church Point since six years old, enchancing the Le Vieux Presbytere Museum was a bit more personal for Mayor Ryan "Spanky" Meche.

"It honors the past so we can accept the future", says Mayor Meche.

The museum built in the late 1800s is one of the oldest buildings in the city. Before the pandemic, you would find wide-spread memorabilia from different areas, but community leaders like Meche and curator Harold Fonte, wanted a more "at home" touch to the museum.

"The mayor took the ingenious move during Covid, when things were kind of shut down, to close and raise the level of displays up to professional museum status."

With that plan, they replaced everything non-related to the city and everything Church Point focused and adding a second level honoring local music artists and athletes.

"There's not an article in here that's not about Church Point. There's not a book in here that's not about Church Point. It was more like an older living, like these are the tools that we used. Now, if the tools are in here, it was used in Church Point."

The museum has been closed since October 2020 and as Fonte prepares for the grand opening soon, he promises that it was worth the wait.

"We invite everyone to come and take another look and prepare to be impressed and to learn more about your stories and our stories here in the museum."

