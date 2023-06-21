LDWF asking public to report fish kills

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is alerting the public that the current mix of sizzling summer temperatures, extended cloudy weather, and storms may lead to inland (freshwater) and nearshore marine fish kills in waterways across the state.

Facing those conditions, LDWF is stressing the importance of reporting fish kills to the Department.

Please report them to LDWF so biologists can investigate and document the kill as soon as possible.

For information on how to report a fish kill, go to:wlf.louisiana.gov/page/fish-kills to understand the full details of what is happening to cause the summer fish kills, check out this recent press release.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel