LDH to administer Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines at Robicheaux Center

Friday, March 5, by appointment only
Posted at 1:22 PM, Mar 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-02 14:22:38-05

The Region 4 Office of Public Health will administer single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines by appointment only on Friday March 5th at the Robicheaux Recreation Center.

The vaccinations will take place from 8 am until 4 pm on Eraste Landry Road.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment must meet the current eligibility requirements. Appointments can be made by calling 337-262-5311.

Requirements to receive a COVID-19 vaccine include the following:

  • Persons 65 years of age or older
  • Dialysis patients
  • Persons 55-64 years with at least one of the following conditions:
    • Cancer
    • Chronic kidney disease
    • COPD, Down Syndrome
    • Heart Conditions
    • Immunocompromised from solid organ transplant
    • Obesity
    • Severe Obesity
    • Sickle Cell Disease
    • Smoking
    • Type 2 Diabetes
  • All pregnant persons regardless of age
  • Teachers and Support staff working onsite at K-12 schools or daycares
  • Frontline Healthcare Workers
  • Recipients of Home and Community Based Waiver Services
  • Professional Home Care Workers
  • Law Enforcement and other First Responders
  • Election workers assigned to work March/April election.

To see a list of locations administering vaccinations by appointment only, click here.

