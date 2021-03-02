LDH to administer Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines at Robicheaux Center

The Region 4 Office of Public Health will administer single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines by appointment only on Friday March 5th at the Robicheaux Recreation Center.

The vaccinations will take place from 8 am until 4 pm on Eraste Landry Road.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment must meet the current eligibility requirements. Appointments can be made by calling 337-262-5311.

Requirements to receive a COVID-19 vaccine include the following:

Persons 65 years of age or older

Dialysis patients

Persons 55-64 years with at least one of the following conditions: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD, Down Syndrome Heart Conditions Immunocompromised from solid organ transplant Obesity Severe Obesity Sickle Cell Disease Smoking Type 2 Diabetes

All pregnant persons regardless of age

Teachers and Support staff working onsite at K-12 schools or daycares

Frontline Healthcare Workers

Recipients of Home and Community Based Waiver Services

Professional Home Care Workers

Law Enforcement and other First Responders

Election workers assigned to work March/April election.

To see a list of locations administering vaccinations by appointment only, click here.

