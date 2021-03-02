LDH to administer Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines at Robicheaux Center

The Region 4 Office of Public Health will administer single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines by appointment only on Friday March 5th at the Robicheaux Recreation Center.
The vaccinations will take place from 8 am until 4 pm on Eraste Landry Road.
Those interested in scheduling an appointment must meet the current eligibility requirements. Appointments can be made by calling 337-262-5311.
Requirements to receive a COVID-19 vaccine include the following:
- Persons 65 years of age or older
- Dialysis patients
- Persons 55-64 years with at least one of the following conditions:
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD, Down Syndrome
- Heart Conditions
- Immunocompromised from solid organ transplant
- Obesity
- Severe Obesity
- Sickle Cell Disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 Diabetes
- All pregnant persons regardless of age
- Teachers and Support staff working onsite at K-12 schools or daycares
- Frontline Healthcare Workers
- Recipients of Home and Community Based Waiver Services
- Professional Home Care Workers
- Law Enforcement and other First Responders
- Election workers assigned to work March/April election.
To see a list of locations administering vaccinations by appointment only, click here.
