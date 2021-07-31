LCG's 'Ticket to Work' program is available to assist those living on social security

Lafayette Consolidated Government has announced that their Social Security’s "Ticket to Work" Program will allow people with disabilities to return to work.

The goal of their program, they say, is to help individuals with disabilities progress toward financial independence.

Lafayette Consolidated Government is a Ticket to Work services provider known as an Employment Network and they are authorized to help people who receive Social Security disability benefits prepare for, find, and maintain employment.

Their services include: career counseling, resume assistance, job referrals, mock interviews, disability disclosure discussions, and job accommodation requests.

To decide if LCG’s Employment Network is right and to discuss individualized services, the public can email TicketToWork@lafayettela.gov or call (337) 291-8421.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel