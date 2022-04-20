LCG votes to name old city hall building in honor of Phillip Lank

LAFAYETTE — The council unaniously votes "yes" to name the building after Philip Arleigh Lank. Lank passed away earlier this year in January.

Not only did Lank share his love for the arts, but for the people. Councilman member, Patrick Lewis, says this new addition will represent everyone moving forward.

"This is about all people, everyone. Not just from slavery to now. This is for for everyone, the city of Lafayette", says Lewis. "Just about everyone knows about Phil Lank and he did it for the people. Not just blacks or whites but the people of Lafayette."

