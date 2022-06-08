LCG introducing new bike plan project; will connect Northside and Southside Lafayette

LAFAYETTE — Lafayette resident Tre'Jan Vinson is new to the cycling community

"I've been biking for three or four weeks now. I'm actually at Hub City to get my own bike. I've been borrowing a friend's but now it's time for me to really get elevated into it."

For health benefits and high gas prices, Vinson has eased into biking being his main commute.

Lafayette Consolidated Government is proposing a new bike plan to benefit riders like Vinson.

"In this area, there's a lack of bike-way infrastructure. So why don't we create a bike-way infrastructure so we can actually have that alternative form of transportation", says LCG's Nick Hernandez.

The plan would stretch from Pontiac Point to Rotary Point with many routes connecting the Northside and Southside of Lafayette. LCG has allocated over 14-million dollars for biking and walking trails with some routes already in the works.

"We've already started implementation of some of these trails and bike ways. One is engineering design phase for the Moncus Park to Girard Park route."

And we can't forget about the impact this would have on local bike stores, like Hub City Cycles downtown.

"It would provide more business through bike shops and Acadiana, there are several other ones", says Dusty Gaspard of Hub City. "It would offer a means of transportation back and forth, safe transportation and I can see people getting to work and school in a much better way."

After hearing input from residents, LCG will introduce their first draft to the public before moving forward towards the end of June.

