Lawmakers weigh in on tariff impact

As tensions over international trade continue to escalate, Acadiana residents will most likely feel the ripple effects of U.S. and Chinese tariff hikes.

Just this past Saturday, China raised tariffs on U.S. goods from 84% to 125%, in response to new American trade measures. Last week, President Donald Trump paused import taxes for most countries but raised tariffs on Chinese imports to 145%.

Local leaders are divided on the impact.

During a visit to Lafayette, U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields, D-La., expressed concern over how these tariffs could hurt Louisiana’s export-heavy economy.

“From a Louisiana perspective, we export more than 47 other states,” Fields said. “We grow commodities and we export them. These tariffs have done nothing but hurt our economy. Businesses are not ready to invest and it's just a total disaster.”

But not everyone agrees.

U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., who represents Louisiana’s 3rd Congressional District, released a statement backing the administration's trade stance.

“I have encouraged the White House to levy significant tariffs on imported seafood and rice, and I support President Trump’s efforts to level the playing field and protect America’s domestic industry,” Higgins said.

Fields said the situation demands stronger oversight and action from lawmakers.

“Congress needs to take its role,” Fields said. “If Congress just steps up and assumes its role as the independent branch of government, we can stop all of this nonsense — and we can stop it today.”

According to the Associated Press, Trump’s decision to pause tariffs for other countries offered brief relief, but global economic uncertainty remains, especially as the U.S. and China — the world’s two largest economies — continue to clash.