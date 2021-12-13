Law enforcement requesting donations for Evangeline Parish animal rescue group

In Evangeline Parish, rescue animals will be getting food and blankets thanks to a ongoing fund-raising drive.

The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office announced that they will be a part of the Christmas dog food and blanket drive for Every Paw Animal Rescue (EPAR) rescue.

People interested in donating can drop off items at the EPSO Dispatch Office at 415 W Cotton Street. They say that donations will be accepted 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

They will be collecting up until December 22, 2021.

According to EPAR, the Ville Platte Police Department is also holding a dog food and blanket Christmas drive for the parish rescue shelter. Donations can be dropped off at the Ville Platte Police Department.

Drop offs are also being accepted at all Evangeline Parish public library locations.

