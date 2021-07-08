Law enforcement officials to meet over Governor's veto on concealed carry without a permit

We're learning about divisions in law enforcement when it comes to the Governor's veto on a bill that would have allowed conceal-carry without a permit.

The governor's veto sparked talks of a first-ever veto override session.

We've learned that on Thursday, a group of law enforcement officers will urge lawmakers to let the veto stand.

Thursday afternoon, a group of law enforcement officers will hold a news conference to discuss why they think lawmakers should not vote to override the governor's veto.

We spoke with Opelousas Police Chief Martin Mclendon and St. Landry Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, who say they were not aware of Thursday's news conference. Chief Mclendon outright supports the governor's veto, saying conceal carry without a permit would be a danger for the community.

Sheriff Guidroz says the permitting process doesn't solve major problems when it comes to gun violence.

“It's not the law-abiding citizens that are the problem right now. It's those that are not allowed that we're seeing to carry a weapon because of either underage or because of a felony conviction,” said Guidroz.

“We are policing cities that are plagued already with gun violence and to give anyone without proper training, the ability to carry a concealed weapon without having knowledge of how to use the safety of that particular weapon would be a danger to our communities,” said Mclendon.

We've reached out to police agencies across Acadiana to see if they'll be attending the news conference.

So far no one we spoke with could confirm they'd be there.

