Late week showers give way to beautiful weekend

Daniel Phillips

Heavy showers have pushed through Acadiana early Friday morning and now we can spend most of the day attempting to dry out.

Rain chances won't drop all the way to zero but any afternoon showers will be much more isolated and lighter.

Sunshine will try and break through during the middle parts of the day and temperatures will sit in the mid 70s in the afternoon, clouds are expected back by the end of the day.

A low pressure system will move across north Louisiana through the day and some of the wrap around moisture could spark another brief round of showers in the late afternoon and early evening.

These showers will be much lighter and will be fast moving and isolated so they shouldn't have much, if any impact, on your evening plans.

Daniel Phillips

The good news in all of this is that it will be much nicer over the weekend with ample sunshine and perfect temperatures.

Highs will stay in the low to mid 70s on Saturday and the clouds from the end of the week will have cleared out.

The nice weather won't necessarily stick around for long, however, and clouds will start to return to Acadiana on Sunday.

This will be ahead of our next system which will bring showers and storms to Acadiana overnight Monday.

------------------------------------------------------------

