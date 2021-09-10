Lafourche Parish Sheriff's deputies receive free hair cuts

A Lafourche Parish salon owner gives back to her community by providing free hair cuts to those who protect and serve.

Karla Verdin, owner of Salon 33 LLC in Lockport, is keeping the morale up for deputies of the Lafourche Parish Sheriffs Office who are taking care of South Lafourche, the first area Hurricane Ida impacted 12 days ago.

Verdin tells KATC she has been in business for 16 years and tries to help in anyway, "I am so thankful for the help coming from different places, so when I was given the opportunity, I immediately said yes!"

Officers are seen with smiles on their faces in a time of stress and devastation, for their jobs requires them to have a clean and professional cut, Verdin says she can only " hope a little trim will keep them going for a stronger Lafourche."

"It's the least I can do for men and women who keep us safe so we can sleep at night. I am forever grateful," said Verdin.

Verdin says she will continue giving free hair cuts for the entire force on Saturday from 3 P.M. until 7 P.M.

------------------------------------------------------------

