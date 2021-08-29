Ida remains powerful hurricane; main threats east of Acadiana

Powerful hurricane Ida slammed across southeastern Louisiana this afternoon.

Very dangerous conditions will persist across that area through the evening and overnight hours.

The storm will lift to the north and east over the next couple of days.

Bradley Hurricane Ida

Some tropical squalls will remain possible for Iberia, Lower St. Martin, and St. Mary parishes through this evening, but activity will wane after midnight.

Bradley Wind Gusts

It'll stay a breezy and windy night across Acadiana, but again, we were truly spared of the worst impacts from this storm.

A few scattered tropical showers will be possible on our Monday as winds stay breezy out of the WNW at around 15-20mph.

Rain chances will gradually taper as the week wears on and we could even flirt with the upper 60s for an overnight low by the end of the week.

Afternoon highs will settle into the upper 80s to lower 90s.