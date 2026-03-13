Lafayette’s first black female police officer reflects on her legacy

LAFAYETTE, La. — Mary Randall has dedicated her life to serving her community, and her journey to becoming a trailblazer in law enforcement is an inspiring story of perseverance and dedication.

Randall’s path began unexpectedly in 1984 when a simple encounter turned into an opportunity.

"I had my ID, and I showed my ID. I went to a desk, and I told the police officer there,” Randall recalled.

Soon after, a letter arrived in the mail—a moment that changed her life.

Her son told her, “Mama gonna be a police officer.”

Randall said she was shocked but proud to learn she had passed the test and earned her place in a field where she would make history.

Her groundbreaking achievement was becoming the first Black female police officer in Lafayette, but the journey was not without challenges. Randall faced adversity head-on, from adjusting her appearance to meet standards—including cutting her hair—to proving herself in the police academy.

Yet, she maintained a consistent mindset: “I always tried to help people. I’d talk first, and if I could help them, I help. If I could warn them, I would warn them.”

Randall took her responsibilities seriously, donning her uniform with pride and a sense of duty. Her approach was rooted in compassion and community engagement, emphasizing kindness and understanding.

Today, Randall said she hopes her experience will serve as an example for the next generation of law enforcement officers.

“Continue being yourselves,” she said. “You don’t have to be strict or outgoing. Just be true to yourself, and play it by the rules.”

Her influence and legacy are still felt throughout Lafayette. Community members often remember her with gratitude.

“They really appreciate you,” she said, recalling moments when people recognize her and say, “Hey, officer, she helped me.”

Randall said those words warm her heart and remind her of the impact she’s had over the years.

