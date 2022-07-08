LAFAYETTE — Jasmine Moore and her three-year old son have been living at Acadian Point since January.

She moved back from Shreveport and enjoyed their new living space for about two weeks until she learned they had another visitor.

"The first time I saw rat was February 5th."

That's when the battle of communication started between her, the leasing office and even the managing group, Monarch Investment.

According to Moore, between unanswered questions and unresolved requests, she has removed 8 rats from her apartment.

"So now I'm having dead rats and there's not been a single rat that pest control and maintenance has removed from the house", says Moore.

An incident with her son, Shannyn, forced her to temporarily send him to live with his grandmother.

"My son was sleeping in his bed and I wake up in the middle of the night to him screaming. I have never heard my child scream like that. I run into his room and a rat runs past me and my son is crying."

According to Louisiana law, landlords must keep their properties in an habitable condition and give repair solutions within 14 days.

Moore's lawyer, Justin Cantu, says the complex is well past due.

"With most judges as long as you prove that you gave adequate notice to the landlord and they haven't fixed the problem within 14 days, I think a judge would be very hard-pressed to not allow her to break the lease."

Since speaking with Moore, she says that property management is now offering to move her to another apartment. But for her, the damage has already been done.

"At this point, no, I do not want to live here. When I first moved in I thought that they were really nice. I was I was happy. Now to the point where if I were to move into another building if they were to put me in a different apartment, and I were to have issues there... it's another six months of this."

Currently for Moore where she stands legally is getting the proper form of communication to property management and the apartment owners as well.

KATC spoke with Monarch Investment but they couldn't give specific details without the consent of Moore.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel