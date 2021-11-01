Lafayette woman celebrates 100th birthday with parade

LAFAYETTE, La. – Happy 100th birthday, Ms. Thelma Stutes!

Family and friends celebrated the big day on Saturday with a parade.

The parade had 30 motorcycles from the H.O.G.G.S. of Lafayette with the help from the local Harley Davidson shop, Acadiana honor guard, and veterans marching. She also had leaders from her church ride in the parade.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel