Lafayette student reporter interviews VP Kamala Harris about new YouTube show

Lafayette student and Scholastic Kid Reporter Zhoriél Tapo received the opportunity to interview Vice President Kamala Harris.

Tapo interviewed the vice president, as part of a YouTube show.

Tapo auditioned for the spot over the summer through New Orleans-based talent agency The Krewe Collective.

Tapo says it was an opportunity of a lifetime.

"All the cast members got to ask her a question that would be from her childhood and it was amazing because her answers were just on point."

LJ Alleman student Zhoriel Tapo tells KATC it was a dream come true to meet and interview the VP.

The special "Get Curious With Vice President Kamala Harris" features Tapo and other children visiting the naval observatory where the vice president lives.

The team then took part in a scavenger hunt with clues given out by NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough.

"We would get some clues from a different person from around the world and they would tell us something like go by the fountain with the H2O and we would look around the fountain for a hint and that would lead to another one. I won't tell you where the scavenger hunt ends because that would be telling you stuff so that's all I'm telling you,” Tapo explained.

Although she couldn't spill all the secrets about the show, Tapo guarantees it's a production the whole family can enjoy.

"Kids and adults I guarantee you will love but they will learn much more about space and hopefully they stay curious and ask a lot of questions,” said Tapo.

"Get Curious with Vice President Harris” will launch Thursday on the NASA YouTube channel and the YouTube Kids app.

