Lafayette Public Works announces emergency road closure

The Lafayette Consolidated Government Public Works Department has announced an emergency road closure near Plantation Crossing Apartments on Saturday.

The emergency closure, they say, is a result of damage from nearby construction, as it is necessary to repair and stabilize the road and is closed until further notice.

The portion of Republic Avenue at its intersection with Lake Farm Road to the entrance of Plantation Crossing Apartments has been shut down, according to their press release.

Plantation Crossing Apartments can be accessed from Kaliste Saloom Road.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel