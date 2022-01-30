Lafayette Police: Shooting on East Vermilion Street

LAFAYETTE, L.a. — Lafayette Police say downtown officers responded to the 300 block of E Vermilion St at approximately 2:23 am on Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers say they located one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the man was sitting parked in his vehicle when an unknown suspect opened fire on the vehicle — hitting the victim multiple times.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries where he currently remains.

LPD has no other information on the suspect at this time, but the investigation into this shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

KATC will keep you updated as more information comes in.

