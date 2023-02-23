Lafayette Police in search of suspect accused of driving into Pathway Church

Officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Ambassador Caffery in reference to a vehicle hitting the “Pathway Church” on February 11, 2023 at 1:33 am. When officers arrived, they found the church was heavily damaged from a vehicle driving through the front of it. The vehicle that caused the damage was still on scene inside of the church. The driver of the vehicle left the scene prior to officers’ arrival.

Lafayette Police Investigating Hit-N-Run at Pathway Church

Through investigation it was learned that the suspect, Israel Orozco, 20, of Lafayette, LA. was responsible for the damage that occurred at the “Pathway Church”. Orozco has two outstanding warrants for his arrest, improper lane usage and hit and run driving. If anyone has any information about Orozco they are encouraged to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.