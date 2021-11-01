Lafayette Police Department hosts annual Trunk-or-Treat

LAFAYETTE, L.a. — Lafayette Police Department hosted its annual Trunk-or-Treat event in Girard Park on Sunday night.

The event, which ran from 6 pm until 8 pm featured cars of smiling faces lining the streets in anticipation of some sweet treats from LPD, Lafayette Fire Department, and Acadian Ambulance.

"We're here, we're here for the safety of the kids and we just want them to come out and have a great time," said LPD's public information officer, Sgt. Robin Green. "And that — that's why we're here and I love trunk-or-treat and if we can do this every year, we sure will."

Many told KATC they agree — an event like this one is a good way to stay safe while getting your tricks and treats in, even if it is different than many are used to.

"It's pretty unique, it's different, but I think it's pretty safe," said father and Lafayette resident Thadius Batiste. "And we're all together, so we know we're in a safe place and we can enjoy ourselves."

7-year-old Zalaya's family said they don't celebrate Halloween, but they still managed to make it out for some sweets in a socially distanced way.

"It helps me to be safe and we don't get and catch corona," Zalaya said.

So whether you want to walk on your own two feet, or bring a furry friend with four, this drive-thru Trunk-or-Treat is a great way to get your fill on the fun — and a little candy, too.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel