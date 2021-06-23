Zydeco Hoop Fest Youth Basketball Tournament announced

Above All Sports is partnering with Cupid Benard to bring a jam-packed event to Acadiana.

The first Zydeco Hoop Fest Youth Basketball Tournament will consist of entertainment, food, and lots of competition.

The tournament will benefit the Lafayette Parks and Recreation Center in Lafayette.

"This is home for me and I wanted to come back and help the kids in the community that I can touch who I can get involved in because of their positions with Parks and Rec," said Brian Jolivette, owner and director of Above All Sports. "I could get really involved to help kids and this tournament is perfect for that ."

