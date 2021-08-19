Zoosiana welcomes new lion cubs; asking help from community with names

BROUSSARD, La. – Zoosiana announced on Thursday the arrival of two lion cubs, one male, and one female. The cubs are two and a half months old and were both born in May.

Guests can now visit the two cubs at Zoosiana’s lion habitat near the entrance of the park.

Zoosiana is asking for Acadiana’s help to pick the "purrrfect" names for the two young cubs. The Broussard zoo has a tradition of names inspired by Louisiana’s Cajun heritage, like Gabriel, Jolie, and Filé. Suggestions can be made as a comment on Zoosiana’s Facebook or Instagram post announcing the arrival of the two cubs. Once collected, they will offer the top three suggestions for a vote by the community.

The two energetic cubs are playful and busy exploring their new habitat and take frequent cat naps in their den, according to a spokesperson for the zoo.

Zoosiana's animal care team is taking great care of these young lions and provides a specialized feeding program - one that will grow in size just like the cubs.

The Swahili word for lion, "simba," means "king" and "strong" and a lion's roar can be heard from up to three miles away. The African Lion global population is decreasing, with the species now listed as threatened, so Zoosiana is humbled with the opportunity to connect the Acadiana community with this vitally important species - a connection that is hoped to lead to increased awareness, respect, and conservation of wild animals and wild places, the spokesperson stated in a release.

After the unexpected passing of Louis the lion, Zoosiana was able to successfully introduce the surviving brother, Theo, to an adult lioness, at an accredited facility in Florida. The two are expected to have an enjoyable life together for a long time to come.

Zoosiana is open from 9 am to 5 pm daily, weather permitting.

