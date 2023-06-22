Zoosiana celebrates World Giraffe Day

BROUSSARD, La. — Wednesday was all about the giraffes over at Zoosiana for World Giraffe Day.

The zoo held an all day celebration in recognition of the longest neck in the animal kingdom.

The celebration was complete with conservation education, lettuce feedings, gift bags and more.

"This is to raise awareness and give people an opportunity to get up close to a giraffe and make a good memory so that they will remember to just care for our animals in the future," said Erin Fenstermaker, Curator of Education and Behavioral Husbandry, Zoosiana.

You can enter a raffle to win an original painting by a giraffe. The deadline is June 23, 2023, at noon. To purchase a ticket click here.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel