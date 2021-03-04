Youth Volleyball Tournament to bring 115 teams to Lafayette

115 youth volleyball teams from across the country will arrive in Lafayette this weekend to compete in the Rajun Cajun Classic.

The Lafayette Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the tournament which will take place on Saturday, March 6 and Sunday, March 7 at six Lafayette recreation centers.

“Attracting events like this tournament not only draws in tourism dollars, especially at a time when our businesses have been affected by the pandemic, but also shows our City and Parish appeal to people around the country," said Mayor-President Josh Guillory.

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette has hosted the tournament at the Earl K. Long Gym and Bourgeois Hall for the past 12 years. Those facilities are currently not available due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“The tournament will provide a much-needed boost to the hospitality sector this weekend. We estimate the players, coaches and their families will infuse more than $300,000 into the local economy during their time here,” said Ben Berthelot, President and CEO of Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission.

The Rajun Cajun Classic will be held Saturday, March 6 from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. at the following facilities: Comeaux, Domingue, Dupuis, Girard Park, Martin Luther King, and Robicheaux Recreation Centers.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel