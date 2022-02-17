Youngsville to receive grants to improve water system

The City of Youngsville has been selected to receive a $5 million grant for water system improvements.

According to Mayor Ken Ritter, the grant funds will be used to expand water production systems and will help partially fund the following projects:

A new water plant at the former horse arena on Iberia Street

A new water tower on Detente Road

Water well #9

Ritter says that money will also fund numerous other water line upgrades and strengthen and modernize the system.

"Increasing our daily water production lessens our dependency on wholesale water agreements as our city continues to grow. This has been a goal of our team and I am proud that this funding gets us one step closer," Ritter said.

Contractor bids for the new Water Plant at the Youngsville Horse Area are expected before the Summer, Ritter stated.

