Youngsville Police investigating alleged abuse of special education students at Southside High School

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — The Youngsville Police Department is looking into an allegation of abuse of a Southside High special education students after receiving a complaint.

According to our media partners at the Advocate, the allegations come from a written complaint by a former substitute teacher and involve one Southside teacher, who is accused of grabbing, poking and slapping students.

At least two students have been identified as alleged victims, including one who has been identified as a frequent target of abuse, the newspaper reports.

KATC confirmed with YPD Friday that they are investigating the allegations after being notified of them on Wednesday. YPD says that, so far, there has been no substantiation of the allegations but the investigation is ongoing.

The Advocate reports that Wednesday, March 31, is the same day a former substitute teacher, Laurie Gresham, submitted a voluntary statement detailing abuse she claims to have witnessed.

The Lafayette Parish School System cut Gresham after she discussed the abuse with administrators in a meeting that she recorded. In the recording, which the Advocate obtained, Lafayette Schools administrator Kathy Aloisio said she was “mortified” after seeing one of the incidents on surveillance video.

Both KATC and The Advocate have reached out to LPSS for comment on the investigation but have not received a response.

You can read the full article from the Advocate here.

