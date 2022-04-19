Youngsville Mayor details sports complex expansion phase approval

The Youngsville City Council has adopted the Master Plan for the next phase of the Youngsville Sports Complex.

Mayor Ken Ritter provided details of the now approved expansion project on his Facebook page on Tuesday. The project, he says, will be on 46.5 acres located east of the current complex and Detente Road.

Some of the highlights included four High School/Collegiate Baseball Fields with synthetic turf infield & outfields and sunken dugouts, Amphitheater, Pickle Ball and Cornhole Park, Jogging Trail / Fitness Station, Children’s Play Area & Free Play Area, Concession/Restrooms and 800+ additional parking spaces

The city expects the expansion to increase participation and programming in Youngsville along with helping improve the economic development of the area.

The previously announced splash pad and Sugar Beach expansion are both included at the original 70-acre site, Ritter stated in his post.

In the area, dirt work is currently underway as the development stage of construction planning continues.

On April 13, 2022, public viewing of the proposed master plan for the expansion was held. The city asked for public input on the expansion of this phase of work, and on future phases of work planned for the city's parks and recreation facilities.

A three-month road closure was announced in March for Railroad Avenue from Avenue B to Détente Rd./Savoy Rd. The work is for the new regional detention lakes under construction.

"Thank you to our residents for your feedback since this land acquisition was announced and at last week’s open house and to the design team lead by Dax Douet of Fenstermaker," Ritter said.

For a complete breakdown of the plans, click here:

