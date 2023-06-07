Youngsville man dies in crash on Ambassador Caffery

One man has died following a crash on Ambassador Caffery Parkway today.

Lafayette Police say Abdul Shamsuddin, 82, of Youngsville, has died of his injuries.

Officers with the Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to the 4600 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and found that the vehicle was traveling north when it hit a curb and ran off the road.

The vehicle then backed onto the road, and started traveling south, crossed both southbound lanes and hit another curb. The vehicle then ran off the road and hit a tree, police say.

The vehicle's passenger, who was unrestrained and in the back seat, was transported to Ochsner’s Lafayette General Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

The driver also was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition and submitted to a voluntary blood test in which the results are pending.

At this time, Police say they believe the driver suffered a medical episode prior to the crash. The traffic crash is currently being investigated by Lafayette Police Department’s Traffic Investigators.