Youngsville City Council approves plans for future transportation improvements

Looking to the future, around $200 million in transportation development projects have been approved by the Youngsville City Council.

At a meeting on Monday, the council heard the proposed plans from Lafayette-based engineering firm Neel-Schaffer Inc. The plans overviewed how the city is expected to grow and what developments need to be made in transportation and traffic.

Part of the plan outlines widening, new construction, and capacity projects for existing and new roads in the city. They label the work as short, mid and long-term.

Some big-ticket projects include LA 92 which would see the addition of new lanes and a boulevard with green space. Chemin Metarie would also be widened to increase capacity. There are also plans to change Verot School Road to four lanes.

Mayor Ken Ritter and Neel-Schaffer Inc stated that the push to upgrade Verot could push for the improvement of the entire stretch of roadway outside the city. The state would be in charge of that project if and when it happens.

The proposal was developed by looking forward to the year 2050 and determining how and where the city would expand.

Neel-Schaffer Inc stated that currently, on average, 1,000 hours of delays are experienced by drivers in Youngsville each day. By 2050, that number would increase to 3,000 hours.

The population is also projected to see a boost to 46,000 residents from 2020's recording of 16,000. Business development is also expected to see an uptick over that time with 2,000 more jobs being added to the city by 2050 bringing the number to 7,000.

Public transit was also discussed however plans have not been made for its implementation.

The plan was passed unanimously by the council.

