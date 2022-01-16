Youngsville Brings in The Carnival Season

Tonight at Madison hall in Broussard, the Youngsville's Krewe La Vie Doux associates have their second annual Mardi Gras ball.

Due to covid, last year's Mardi Gras festivities were canceled and Youngsville could not celebrate the carnival season.

This year, members of the Krewe La Vie Doux made sure to have this year's celebration special. Kayla Bernard tells me how she felt on missing Mardi Gras last year.

"So it was definitely heartbreaking because like I said Mardi Gras is my favorite holiday. Not having the season didn't feel like Louisiana last year. It was heartbreaking to not celebrate what we always celebrate every year."

As people come together and enjoy this event board members have been preparing for the ball all day. Bernard tells while preparing for the ball her excitement is threw the roof.

"We have a decorating contest going on that we're excited about and if you look around you can see all the different ideas that I love. I also love to see everybody's different ideas and I think everybody is super excited. The whole energy in the building it's just like yes Mardi Gras is here let's gooo and it's going to be wonderful."