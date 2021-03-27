Youngsville boil water advisory rescinded

The boil water advisory for Youngsville has been rescinded.

The water is safe for consumption, according to officials.

The Water system issued the boil advisory Wednesday due to loss of pressure.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel