Youngsville Water System issues boil advisory, list of areas affected

The Youngsville Water system has issued a boil advisory due to loss of pressure.

The City of Youngsville Water System say the advisory is in effect for the the streets listed below. The loss of pressure and boil advisory is due to a broken water line at the Youngsville Water Treatment Plant.

1st thru 5th

Railroad 100 - 300 blocks

Avenue A

Revere

Avenue B

School

Beacon

Seneca

Beacon Hill Subdivision

Shadow Brook

Church

Shadow Brook Subdivision

Dartmouth

Thorn Eugene

Trenton

Guilliot 100-200 block

Young St

Hulin

Iberia St from School to Young St.

Jacque St

Julienne Way

Lahasky

Madison Wood Circle

Masonry

Parkwood Dr.

The boil advisory is effective immediately due to a loss of pressure in part of the water system. This BOIL ADVISORY is to remain in effect until rescinded by the Water System.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means: Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container.

The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)

Disinfect your own water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.

The Youngsville Water System will rescind this Boil Advisory upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health that additional water samples collected from our water supply system have shown our water to be safe.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel