Work continuing on waste water facility in Youngsville

Work on waste water and treatment facilities in Youngsville are continuing.

On Friday, Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter stated that work is continuing on the Waste Water Treatment plant improvement and expansion project. Construction of a new sludge dewatering facility is currently in progress, he says.

"This completed phase and subsequent phases to follow over the next couple of years will accommodate the growth expected over the next two decades and a population twice the size of today," Ritter stated.

