Women's History Month: Meg Arceneaux finding ways to balance two businesses during pandemic

Meg Arceneaux owns her dream bike shop, which opened in 2013 in downtown Lafayette. The entrepreneur has since expanded, along with adding a new business to her list.

“Bicycles and crawfish, who knew," said Arceneaux.

These two things have made the Acadia Parish native a successful entrepreneur in Lafayette over the last eight years. However, this time last year, like many business owners, Meg wasn't sure of the impact the pandemic would bring.

“When COVID came, it was just so unknown. We were constantly wiping down tables. I had to move it from a sit down to eating thing to a to-go situation within a week.”

Less than two miles away, the owner also had to adjust her other business setup.

“Same with my bikes. I was picking up and delivering bikes, picking up crawfish. I mean, we were very blessed last season to have one of our better seasons.”

The pandemic is just one of many obstacles when owning your own business, according to Meg.

“Both of my businesses are male-dominated. You don’t really see many women boiling crawfish, nor do you see many women own bike shops.”

Since her days of seeing her grandparents run their own business in her small town near Roberts Cove, things have changed, and women like herself are 'the boss.' With that mindset and the community's continued support, she hopes to bring light to the city of Lafayette.

"I'm going to keep building in my community in Lafayette, in downtown Lafayette. I don't ever see myself anywhere but here. I want to keep growing here.”

