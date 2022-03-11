Woman held captive for hours; Lafayette man arrested for kidnapping and rape

A Lafayette man was booked Thursday on kidnapping and rape charges after police say he held a woman captive for several hours.

50-year-old David A. Sonnier was arrested on March 10 and booked on charges of aggravated kidnapping, second degree rape, armed robbery, home invasion, and false imprisonment.

Lafayette Police say the incident occurred on March 9 at 9:15 pm when Sonnier allegedly grabbed the victim outside her home and dragged her inside where she was held captive for several hours.

According to Police, Sonnier, who was armed with a gun, later forced the woman to drive to an ATM and withdraw money.

Sonnier and the victim were later located by Scott Police in the victim's vehicle.

Sonnier was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

