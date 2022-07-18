Woman dead, roommate in custody after Sunday shooting

A woman is dead and and her roommate is in jail after a Sunday night shooting, Lafayette Police say.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of West Pinhook just before 10 p.m. on Sunday, a spokesperson said.

They found an unresponsive woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Investigators learned that she had been in a dispute with her roommate, Rickey Matthews, 52, prior to the shooting. They arrested Matthews and booked him with second-degree murder. Records show he remains in LPCC today with no bond yet set for his release.