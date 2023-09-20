‘Wolfhound’ welcomes new commander

LAFAYETTE, La. – The Louisiana National Guard’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team welcomed a new commander during an official change of command ceremony at their armory in Lafayette, on Sep. 16.

Capt. Gregory W. Davis Jr. relinquished command of HHC 256 IBCT to Capt. William A. Martin III. Col. Jonathan Lloyd, brigade commander, 256th IBCT, presided over the ceremony.

“The accolades that the brigade HHC, and the brigade itself has received during Davis’ command, can be directly attributed to his efforts in leading these troops,” said Lloyd during the ceremony. “I’ve got full trust and confidence that Capt. Martin is just the right officer to now lead the HHC.”

Davis commanded the company for almost two and a half years. During his time as commander, he participated in multiple brigade exercises and responded to multiple natural disasters to include Hurricane Laura and the COVID-19 pandemic before being activated to support Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq and Syria in 2021. He served as the 256th IBCT protection officer while deployed. He became the HHC commander during his overseas assignment.

“Over the last two and a half years, we’ve had some of the most difficult challenges. I just can’t thank you enough for all of the work you have done to make me a successful commander. It’s only because you, the soldiers, that I’m able to walk away as a better officer,” said Davis.

Martin received his commission through the LANG’s Officer Candidate School in 2017. Before assuming command of HHC 256 IBCT, he was the logistics officer and will continue in that capacity while also serving as the HHC 256th IBCT company commander. Martin took part in multiple brigade exercises and responded to multiple natural disasters to include Hurricane Laura and the COVID-19 pandemic before deploying overseas in support of Operation Inherent Resolve in 2021.

“It is with great pride and humility that I stand before you today, ready to assume the responsibility of leading this unit into the future. To the Soldiers, know that I’m here to serve you. Each of you play a vital role in our collective success, and it is my duty to ensure your well-being, professional growth and readiness. I promise you my best efforts,” said Martin.

In addition to overseas deployments, the company has been activated to support emergency operations to include Hurricanes Katrina, Rita, Gustav, Harvey, Laura, COVID-19 testing sites and multiple major flood events that ravaged Louisiana in 2016.