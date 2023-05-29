Witnesses help police locate robbery suspect

LAFAYETTE, La — A store employee is recovering after being pepper sprayed and robbed on Memorial Day.

Lafayette Police responded to a robbery in progress at a Dollar General Store located in the 100 block of Renaud Drive at 9:29 am on Monday.

According to officers, the suspect entered the store, approached the register and demanded money. Once the cashier refused, they began fighting over the register, at which point the suspect pepper sprayed the cashier. The suspect was able to remove the register off of the counter.

Witnesses inside of the store were able to chase the suspect out of the store, according to a spokesperson for the Lafayette Police Department.

Upon officer’s arrival a description of the suspect was provided and a direction of travel.

Moments after, the suspect was apprehended and arrested near Martin Luther King Drive and Cooper Drive with an undisclosed amount of money.

Medical personnel were called to the scene to render aid to the clerk for possible injuries.

KATC reached out to the store on a status of the employee and was told she is doing fine.

Damien Rashad Moncrief, 30, of Lafayette, was arrested on charges of armed robbery, resisting an officer and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon.

The suspect was transported and booked into Lafayette Parish jail.

